Milik nie strzela, a Agata dech zapiera Milik nie strzela, a Agata dech zapiera Milik nie strzela, a Agata dech zapiera Milik nie strzela, a Agata dech zapiera Milik nie strzela, a Agata dech zapiera
+ 10 zdjęć

Co za zdjęcie!

Ukochana Arkadiusza Milika odsłoniła swoje wdzięki. Gorące zdjęcie w czerwonym bikini, można się zakochać

Mateusz Wysokiński
2023-04-17 15:51

Ukochana Arkadiusza Milika nie przestaje zadziwiać! Agata Sieramska wstawiła na swoje media społecznościowe wyjątkowo gorące zdjęcie, które rozgrzało jej obserwujących. Zamieszczone na mediach społecznościowych zdjęcie pokazuje ją w wyjątkowo gorącym, czerwonym bikini. Od takich widoków można się zakochać.

Najnowsze z działu
Tak wygląda żona selekcjonera Fernando Santosa, Guilhermina Santos. Przywiózł do Polski swój największy skarb

Zobacz zdjęcia!

Tak wygląda żona selekcjonera Fernando Santosa, Guilhermina Santos. Przywiózł do Polski swój największy skarb
Były reprezentant Polski postanowił poradzić Santosowi. Na tych piłkarzy powinien zwrócić uwagę, podał nazwiska

Specjalna porada!

Były reprezentant Polski postanowił poradzić Santosowi. Na tych piłkarzy powinien zwrócić uwagę, podał nazwiska
U Macieja Rybusa rozgrywa się prawdziwy dramat! Musi się liczyć z najgorszym, nie tak to sobie wyobrażał

musi się szykować na najgorsze

U Macieja Rybusa rozgrywa się prawdziwy dramat! Musi się liczyć z najgorszym, nie tak to sobie wyobrażał
Ujawniono najbliższe plany Fernando Santosa. Ruszą poważne przygotowania, szykuje się na długi pobyt w Polsce

Koniec odpoczynku

Ujawniono najbliższe plany Fernando Santosa. Ruszą poważne przygotowania, szykuje się na długi pobyt w Polsce
Ależ się nasi bawią w Ameryce! A co na to Fernando Santos?

Podpowiedź dla selekcjonera

Ależ się nasi bawią w Ameryce! A co na to Fernando Santos?

Agata Sieramska rozgrzała swoich fanów do czerwoności. Trenerka fitness i influencerka zamieściła na swoich mediach społecznościowych fotografię, obok której ciężko przejść obojętnie. Gwiazda odziana jest wyłącznie w czerwone, obcisłe bikini! Trzeba przyznać, że Arkadiuszowi Milikowi można wyłącznie zazdrościć. Zdjęcie robi furorę.

Ukochana Arkadiusza Milika pokazała przepiękne zdjęcie. Gorące zdjęcie na mediach społecznościowych

Agata Sieramska od dawna cieszy się wielkim zainteresowaniem polskich mediów i kibiców. Ukochana napastnika reprezentacji Polski i Arkadiusza Milika bardzo często zamieszcza na swoich mediach społecznościowych publikacje, na których chwali się swoją znakomitą sylwetką. Tym razem jednak, piękna druga połowa piłkarza przeszła samą siebie i zamieściła zdjęcie, w którym leży na leżaku w skromnym i obcisłym czerwonym bikini! Zdjęcie stało się wielkim hitem, a fani wprost rozpływają się nad jej urodą. Aby zobaczyć inne, gorące zdjęcia ukochanej Arkadiusza Milika, przejdź do galerii poniżej.

<blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrG6KlHtzy5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrG6KlHtzy5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><svg width="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g stroke="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"><g transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">Wyświetl ten post na Instagramie</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div></a><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CrG6KlHtzy5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">Post udostępniony przez Agata Sieramska (@agata.sieramska)</a></p></div></blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script>
Arkadiusz Milik i Agata Sieramska na wakacjach
20 zdjęć
Sonda
Podoba Ci się Agata Sieramska?
Nasi Partnerzy polecają
Magenta czy butelkowa zieleń? Najmodniejsze kolory 2023 w twojej łazience!

Materiał Partnerski

Magenta czy butelkowa zieleń? Najmodniejsze kolory 2023 w twojej łazience!

Materiał sponsorowany

KONKURS: Wygraj najnowszy laktator Philips Avent!

Materiał Partnerski

KONKURS: Wygraj najnowszy laktator Philips Avent!

Materiał sponsorowany

Więcej z działu - Reprezentacja Polski
Tak wygląda żona selekcjonera Fernando Santosa, Guilhermina Santos. Przywiózł do Polski swój największy skarb

Zobacz zdjęcia!

Tak wygląda żona selekcjonera Fernando Santosa, Guilhermina Santos. Przywiózł do Pol…
Ukochana Arkadiusza Milika odsłoniła swoje wdzięki. Gorące zdjęcie w czerwonym bikini, można się zakochać

Co za zdjęcie!

Ukochana Arkadiusza Milika odsłoniła swoje wdzięki. Gorące zdjęcie w czerwonym bikin…
Były reprezentant Polski postanowił poradzić Santosowi. Na tych piłkarzy powinien zwrócić uwagę, podał nazwiska

Specjalna porada!

Były reprezentant Polski postanowił poradzić Santosowi. Na tych piłkarzy powinien zw…
U Macieja Rybusa rozgrywa się prawdziwy dramat! Musi się liczyć z najgorszym, nie tak to sobie wyobrażał

musi się szykować na najgorsze

U Macieja Rybusa rozgrywa się prawdziwy dramat! Musi się liczyć z najgorszym, nie ta…
Ujawniono najbliższe plany Fernando Santosa. Ruszą poważne przygotowania, szykuje się na długi pobyt w Polsce

Koniec odpoczynku

Ujawniono najbliższe plany Fernando Santosa. Ruszą poważne przygotowania, szykuje si…
Ależ się nasi bawią w Ameryce! A co na to Fernando Santos?

Podpowiedź dla selekcjonera

Ależ się nasi bawią w Ameryce! A co na to Fernando Santos?
Piękna żona polskiego bramkarza przeżyła szok po przyjeździe do Polski. Piłkarz zabrał seksowną Włoszkę do Zabrza, zapamiętała to na długo

Co za historia

Piękna żona polskiego bramkarza przeżyła szok po przyjeździe do Polski. Piłkarz zabr…
Kamil Glik wrócił do gry, ale jest w trudnej sytuacji. Na boisku spotkał się ze starym znajomym

Jest już zdrowy

Kamil Glik wrócił do gry, ale jest w trudnej sytuacji. Na boisku spotkał się ze star…
Najnowsze
Reprezentant Polski wróci do Ekstraklasy? Piłkarz zabrał głos, mowa o Lechu Poznań!

Wielki powrót?

Reprezentant Polski wróci do Ekstraklasy? Piłkarz zabrał głos, mowa o Lechu Poznań!
Marcin Najman zdradza szczegóły kolejnej walki. El Testosteron ujawnia, wtedy wróci do klatki

Szykuje się powrót

Marcin Najman zdradza szczegóły kolejnej walki. "El Testosteron" ujawnia, wtedy wróc…
Tak wygląda żona selekcjonera Fernando Santosa, Guilhermina Santos. Przywiózł do Polski swój największy skarb

Zobacz zdjęcia!

Tak wygląda żona selekcjonera Fernando Santosa, Guilhermina Santos. Przywiózł do Pol…
Ukochana Arkadiusza Milika odsłoniła swoje wdzięki. Gorące zdjęcie w czerwonym bikini, można się zakochać

Co za zdjęcie!

Ukochana Arkadiusza Milika odsłoniła swoje wdzięki. Gorące zdjęcie w czerwonym bikin…
Genialny Bartosz Zmarzlik! Aż brakuje słów, on znowu to zrobił

Mistrz!

Genialny Bartosz Zmarzlik! Aż brakuje słów, on znowu to zrobił
Dwa gole ze Słowenią. Polskie hokeistki liczą na awans
Dwa gole ze Słowenią. Polskie hokeistki liczą na awans
Ta statystyka mówi wiele o kryzysie Roberta Lewandowskiego. Tak źle nie było od prawie dekady!

Alarm!

Ta statystyka mówi wiele o kryzysie Roberta Lewandowskiego. Tak źle nie było od praw…
Były reprezentant Polski postanowił poradzić Santosowi. Na tych piłkarzy powinien zwrócić uwagę, podał nazwiska

Specjalna porada!

Były reprezentant Polski postanowił poradzić Santosowi. Na tych piłkarzy powinien zw…
KIEDY gra Iga Świątek w Stuttgarcie Polka poznała rywalkę! Sprawdź, z kim gra Iga Świątek WTA Stuttgart DRABINKA

WTA Stuttgart

KIEDY gra Iga Świątek w Stuttgarcie Polka poznała rywalkę! Sprawdź, z kim gra Iga Św…
Gwiazdor KSW bez ogródek o Arturze Szpilce przed jego walką z Pudzianowskim! Nie gryzł się w język i powiedział, co myśli naprawdę

powiedział, co myśli

Gwiazdor KSW bez ogródek o Arturze Szpilce przed jego walką z Pudzianowskim! Nie gry…
Iga Świątek - Qinwen Zheng O której godzinie gra Iga Świątek WTA Stuttgart KIEDY gra Iga Świątek mecz w Stuttgarcie

WTA Stuttgart

Iga Świątek - Qinwen Zheng O której godzinie gra Iga Świątek WTA Stuttgart KIEDY gra…
Znany skoczek sprawił, że 30-latkowie będą w strachu. To dla nich miejsce grozy

Każdy się tego bał

Znany skoczek sprawił, że 30-latkowie będą w strachu. To dla nich miejsce grozy
Hiszpanie dokonali analizy Lewandowskiego. Znaleźli problem, Barcelona musi to rozwikłać

Znaleźli problem?

Hiszpanie dokonali analizy Lewandowskiego. Znaleźli problem, Barcelona musi to rozwi…
Marek Papszun mówi o wielkim poświęceniu na finiszu sezonu. „To się czasem odzywa w trakcie meczu”

Raków w drodze po zloto

Marek Papszun mówi o wielkim poświęceniu na finiszu sezonu. „To się czasem odzywa w …
Fatalne wieści w sprawie Bartosza Salamona! To będzie olbrzymi cios, nie takich doniesień oczekiwali fani

złe wieści

Fatalne wieści w sprawie Bartosza Salamona! To będzie olbrzymi cios, nie takich doni…
FAME MMA daje do wygrania auto za milion złotych! Za taką furę kolekcjonerzy oddaliby fortunę, aż ciężko oderwać wzrok

ciężko oderwać wzrok

FAME MMA daje do wygrania auto za milion złotych! Za taką furę kolekcjonerzy oddalib…
Legendarny obiekt znika z Pucharu Świata! Skoczkowie będą w szoku, padła jasna wypowiedź!

Niepokojące doniesienia!

Legendarny obiekt znika z Pucharu Świata! Skoczkowie będą w szoku, padła jasna wypow…
Miliony za Piotra Zielińskiego leżą na stole. Ekspert nie ma wątpliwości, co powinien zrobić reprezentant

Transferowa gorączka

Miliony za Piotra Zielińskiego leżą na stole. Ekspert nie ma wątpliwości, co powinie…
Bartosz Kapustka z ważny apelem przed Pucharem Polski. Gwiazdor Legii nie wyobraża sobie finału...

Jaka będzie decyzja?

Bartosz Kapustka z ważny apelem przed Pucharem Polski. Gwiazdor Legii nie wyobraża s…
Lech Poznań poważnie osłabiony przed rewanżem z Fiorentiną? Trener przekazał złe informacje, nie jest dobrze!

Niepokojące doniesienia!

Lech Poznań poważnie osłabiony przed rewanżem z Fiorentiną? Trener przekazał złe inf…