Euro 2024: Andreas Weimann. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

|Imię i nazwisko
|Andreas Weimann
|Numer
|24
|Pozycja
|napastnik
|Wzrost (cm)
|179
|Wiek
|32
|Klub
|Bristol City
|Mecze/gole w reprezentacji
|24/2
|Debiut w reprezentacji
|12.10.2012 (Kazachstan - Austria 0:0)