Euro 2024: Marcel Sabitzer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

|Imię i nazwisko
|Marcel Sabitzer
|Numer
|9
|Pozycja
|pomocnik
|Wzrost (cm)
|178
|Wiek
|30
|Klub
|Borussia Dortmund
|Mecze/gole w reprezentacji
|78/17
|Debiut w reprezentacji
|5.06.2012 (Austria - Rumunia 0:0)