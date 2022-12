Argentyna - Chorwacja STREAM ONLINE LIVE MŚ 2022 Gdzie obejrzeć mecz Argentyna - Chorwacja Transmisja ONLINE 13.12.2022

Statystyki po pierwszej połowie:

HT | 🇦🇷 Argentina 2–0 Croatia 🇭🇷



Croatia saw more of the ball, but they didn't create much with it, as Argentina hold a lead that could have been even greater.



Modrić & co. need to improve, but if anyone knows how to make a #FIFAWorldCup comeback, it's them!#ARGCRO #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/33lhfasMsd