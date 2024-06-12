Alexander Prass

Euro 2024: Alexander Prass. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

2024-06-12 19:55

Wśród przedstawicieli austriackiej Bundesligi, którzy znaleźli się w 26-osobowej kadrze powołanej przez Ralfa Rangnicka na mistrzostwa Europy w Niemczech jest Alexander Prass. Pomocnik w kadrze debiutował stosunkowo niedawno i nie ma jeszcze zbyt wielkiego doświadczenia na poziomie reprezentacyjnym, ale będzie miał szansę zanotować występ na pierwszym Euro w swojej karierze.

Imię i nazwisko Alexander Prass
Numer 8
Pozycja pomocnik
Wzrost (cm) 180
Wiek 23
Klub Sturm Graz
Mecze/gole w reprezentacji 5/0
Debiut w reprezentacji 16.11.2022 (Andora - Austria 0:1)
