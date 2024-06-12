Konrad Laimer

Reprezentacja Austrii

Euro 2024: Konrad Laimer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

2024-06-12 19:51

Jeśli któryś zawodnik w reprezentacji Austrii jest od tzw. "czarnej roboty", to bez wątpienia można wskazać na Konrada Laimera. Pomocnik to jedna z bardziej rozpoznawalnych postaci tego zespołu i kluczowy zawodnik w układance Ralfa Rangnicka. Niewątpliwie na Euro 2024 będzie grał pierwsze skrzypce w koszulce z czarnym orłem na piersi.

Imię i nazwisko Konrad Laimer
Numer 20
Pozycja pomocnik
Wzrost (cm) 180
Wiek 27
Klub Bayern Monachium
Mecze/gole w reprezentacji 26/4
Debiut w reprezentacji 7.06.2019 (Austria - Słowenia 1:0)
