Euro 2024: Konrad Laimer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

|Imię i nazwisko
|Konrad Laimer
|Numer
|20
|Pozycja
|pomocnik
|Wzrost (cm)
|180
|Wiek
|27
|Klub
|Bayern Monachium
|Mecze/gole w reprezentacji
|26/4
|Debiut w reprezentacji
|7.06.2019 (Austria - Słowenia 1:0)