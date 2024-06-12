Euro 2024: Marko Arnautovic. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

Najnowsze z działu
Euro 2024: Patrick Wimmer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii
Euro 2024: Romano Schmid. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii
Euro 2024: Marcel Sabitzer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii
Euro 2024: Alexander Prass. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii
Euro 2024: Konrad Laimer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii
|Imię i nazwisko
|Marko Arnautovic
|Numer
|7
|Pozycja
|napastnik
|Wzrost (cm)
|190
|Wiek
|35
|Klub
|Inter Mediolan
|Mecze/gole w reprezentacji
|112/36
|Debiut w reprezentacji
|11.10.2008 (Wyspy Owcze - Austria 1:1)