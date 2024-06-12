Euro 2024: Maximilian Entrup. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

Najnowsze z działu
|Imię i nazwisko
|Maximilian Entrup
|Numer
|25
|Pozycja
|napastnik
|Wzrost (cm)
|186
|Wiek
|26
|Klub
|TSV Hartberg
|Mecze/gole w reprezentacji
|3/1
|Debiut w reprezentacji
|21.11.2023 (Austria - Niemcy 2:0)