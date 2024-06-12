Maximilian Entrup

Maximilian Entrup

Reprezentacja Austrii

Euro 2024: Maximilian Entrup. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

2024-06-12 20:17

Ralf Ragnick, selekcjoner reprezentacji Austrii, postanowił, że na mistrzostwa Europy w Niemczech powoła czterech napastników. Jednym z nich jest Maximilian Entrup. Zawodnik występujący na co dzień TSV Hartberg ma bardzo małe doświadczenie w austriackiej kadrze, a Euro w Niemczech będzie dla niego największą przygodą w karierze.

Imię i nazwisko Maximilian Entrup
Numer 25
Pozycja napastnik
Wzrost (cm) 186
Wiek 26
Klub TSV Hartberg
Mecze/gole w reprezentacji 3/1
Debiut w reprezentacji 21.11.2023 (Austria - Niemcy 2:0)
EURO 2024
