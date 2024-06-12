Euro 2024: Patrick Wimmer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

Najnowsze z działu
|Imię i nazwisko
|Patrick Wimmer
|Numer
|23
|Pozycja
|pomocnik
|Wzrost (cm)
|182
|Wiek
|23
|Klub
|VfL Wolfsburg
|Mecze/gole w reprezentacji
|12/1
|Debiut w reprezentacji
|13.06.2022 (Dania - Austria 2:0)