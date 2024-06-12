Patrick Wimmer

Reprezentacja Austrii

Euro 2024: Patrick Wimmer. Sylwetka reprezentanta Austrii

2024-06-12 20:07

Ralf Ragnick zdecydował, że do 26-osobowej kadry Austrii na mistrzostwa Europy w Niemczech weźmie jedenastu pomocników. Wśród nich jest prawoskrzydłowy Patrick Wimmer, który dwa lata temu debiutował w reprezentacji i od tego czasu zdążył zanotować kilkanaście występów. Teraz przyszedł czas na debiut na Euro.

Imię i nazwisko Patrick Wimmer
Numer 23
Pozycja pomocnik
Wzrost (cm) 182
Wiek 23
Klub VfL Wolfsburg
Mecze/gole w reprezentacji 12/1
Debiut w reprezentacji 13.06.2022 (Dania - Austria 2:0)
